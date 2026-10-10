Sri Lanka Deploys Artificial Intelligence to Boost Safety on the Nation's Bus Network

AI Technology Brought In to Tackle Long-Standing Road Safety Concerns

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step toward modernising its public transport sector by introducing artificial intelligence-powered monitoring systems designed to improve safety standards across the country's bus network.

The move marks one of the most ambitious technological upgrades to Sri Lanka's public transport infrastructure in recent years, as authorities look to address persistent concerns over reckless driving, speeding, and passenger safety on both private and state-run bus services.

How the System Works

The AI-powered monitoring technology is expected to track and analyse driver behaviour in real time, flagging dangerous driving patterns such as harsh braking, excessive speed, and fatigue-related incidents. By leveraging advanced algorithms and onboard camera systems, the technology can identify risks before they escalate into serious accidents.

Authorities believe the system will serve as both a deterrent and a diagnostic tool, enabling transport operators and regulators to take corrective action swiftly and more efficiently than traditional oversight methods allow.

A Critical Need for Change

Road safety has long been a pressing issue in Sri Lanka, with bus-related accidents contributing significantly to the country's overall road fatality statistics. Overcrowded routes, poorly maintained vehicles, and competitive driving practices among private bus operators have all been cited as contributing factors to frequent incidents on the road.

The introduction of AI monitoring is seen as a proactive response to mounting public frustration and calls from civil society groups for stronger accountability within the public transport system.

Broader Implications for Public Transport

Industry observers have welcomed the initiative, noting that technology-driven solutions could complement existing regulatory frameworks and help close enforcement gaps that have historically been difficult to address through manual inspections alone.

Real-time driver behaviour analysis to detect unsafe driving patterns

Onboard camera integration to support monitoring and incident review

Data-driven insights to assist transport regulators and operators

Potential reduction in bus-related road accidents and fatalities

The rollout is expected to be phased, with authorities likely to assess the effectiveness of the technology before expanding it across the full spectrum of bus services operating throughout the island.

Sri Lanka's adoption of AI in public transport safety signals a broader shift toward smart governance solutions, placing the country among a growing number of nations leveraging emerging technologies to protect lives on the road.

Commuters, transport unions, and road safety advocates will be watching closely as the programme gets underway, hopeful that the initiative translates into tangible improvements for the millions of Sri Lankans who depend on buses as their primary mode of daily transport.

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