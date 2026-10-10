Opposition Files No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Wickramaratne

Sri Lanka's Parliament is bracing for another bout of high-stakes political drama as the Opposition has formally submitted a motion of no confidence against Speaker Dr Jagath Wickramaratne, handing the document to Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadheera.

Chamber Set for Heated Confrontation

The move signals an imminent showdown on the parliamentary floor, with debates on no-confidence motions historically known to generate intense exchanges among lawmakers. Such proceedings rarely remain measured affairs, frequently descending into sharp and often personal rhetoric between rival political camps.

The submission of the motion marks a significant escalation in tensions between the Opposition and the current parliamentary leadership, with the Speaker — one of the most constitutionally important figures presiding over the legislature — now directly in the crosshairs of the Opposition's challenge.

A Familiar Parliamentary Battleground

No-confidence motions have long served as one of the most potent tools available to opposition parties in Sri Lanka's Westminster-style parliamentary system. When directed at the Speaker, however, such a motion carries particular weight, as it strikes at the very authority responsible for maintaining order and impartiality within the House.

Political observers note that the coming debate is likely to draw significant public attention, with lawmakers on both sides expected to mount forceful arguments as the proceedings unfold.

Further developments are expected as Parliament prepares to take up the motion in the days ahead.

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