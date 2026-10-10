Car Flips Over After Collision With Van on Southern Expressway

A car overturned after colliding with a van near the 29-kilometre marker on Sri Lanka's Southern Expressway, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred when the two vehicles made contact along the busy expressway stretch, causing the car to flip over. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene to manage the situation and assist those involved.

The Southern Expressway, which connects Colombo to the southern regions of the island, is one of Sri Lanka's busiest highway corridors and has been the site of several road accidents in recent times.

Authorities have urged motorists using the expressway to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits, particularly on long stretches where high-speed driving increases the risk of serious collisions.

Further details regarding casualties, the condition of those involved, and the cause of the collision are expected to be released by traffic police as investigations continue.

Road safety officials have repeatedly called on drivers to remain alert and maintain safe following distances when travelling on expressways, warning that high-speed impacts significantly raise the likelihood of vehicles overturning and sustaining severe damage.