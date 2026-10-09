Sri Lanka's SEC Warns Public Against Depositing or Investing in Quantum AI Limited

Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a public warning urging citizens to refrain from depositing money or making any form of investment with a company operating under the name Quantum AI Limited.

Official Caution Issued

The capital market regulator released the advisory as part of its ongoing efforts to protect members of the public from potentially fraudulent or unauthorised financial schemes operating within the country. The SEC stressed that individuals should exercise extreme caution before engaging with the entity in any financial capacity.

Public Urged to Stay Vigilant

Authorities have not elaborated publicly on the specific nature of Quantum AI Limited's operations, but the issuance of such a formal warning signals that the company has come under regulatory scrutiny. The SEC's advisory serves as a clear indication that the firm is not operating under a licence or authorisation recognised by Sri Lanka's securities laws.

Members of the public are strongly advised not to deposit funds or invest with Quantum AI Limited.

What the Public Should Do

Verify whether any investment firm is registered and licensed with the SEC before committing funds.

Report suspicious investment schemes or unsolicited financial offers to the relevant authorities.

Avoid responding to promises of high returns with little or no risk, which are common hallmarks of fraudulent investment operations.

The SEC has consistently reminded Sri Lankan investors to conduct thorough due diligence before placing money with any financial entity. Those who have already engaged with Quantum AI Limited are encouraged to seek legal guidance and contact the Commission directly for further assistance.

This latest warning is part of a broader regulatory drive to safeguard the integrity of Sri Lanka's capital markets and shield the public from unlicensed operators.