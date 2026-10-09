President Dissanayake Orders Legal Review on Treatment of Imprisoned Buddhist Monks

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed authorities to establish a special committee tasked with reviewing the laws and regulations governing the treatment of Buddhist monks who are currently serving prison sentences in Sri Lanka.

The President made the announcement at a special meeting, where he outlined his intention to examine the existing legal framework surrounding the incarceration of members of the Buddhist clergy, including the specific procedures that must be followed when imprisoned monks are escorted outside prison premises.

A Sensitive Issue With Cultural Significance

The treatment of Buddhist monks within the country's prison system has long been considered a matter of deep cultural and religious sensitivity in Sri Lanka, where Buddhism holds a central place in national identity and is afforded a foremost position under the Constitution.

Questions around how the state balances the rule of law with due respect for the Buddhist clergy have periodically attracted public debate, making President Dissanayake's directive a notable development in that ongoing conversation.

Committee to Assess Existing Framework

The newly ordered committee is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of current legislation and prison regulations as they pertain to incarcerated monks. Among the key areas under scrutiny will be:

The protocols observed when monks are transported outside prison facilities

The general conditions and standards of treatment applied to imprisoned members of the clergy

Whether existing laws adequately address the unique religious and social standing of Buddhist monks

The move signals the Dissanayake administration's willingness to revisit longstanding institutional procedures that may not have been comprehensively reviewed in recent years.

Further details regarding the committee's composition, mandate, and timeline for reporting its findings are expected to be announced in due course.

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