Police Probe Claims That Private Bus Drivers Are Intentionally Ramming Metro Buses

Authorities Take Action Amid Alarming Allegations

Sri Lanka Police have launched a formal investigation into deeply troubling allegations that private bus operators are deliberately engineering collisions with the country's newly introduced Metro buses, raising serious concerns about public safety on the nation's roads.

Deliberate Sabotage Suspected

Investigators are looking into whether the incidents represent a calculated campaign by certain private bus drivers to disrupt the Metro bus service, which has been seen by some in the private transport sector as unwelcome competition. Authorities are treating the matter with urgency given the potential risk to passengers and other road users.

A Threat to Public Safety

The allegations, if proven, would represent a grave abuse of public trust by individuals responsible for the safety of commuters. Metro buses have been positioned as a key element of modernising Sri Lanka's urban transport network, and any coordinated effort to undermine the service would be considered a serious criminal matter.

Police have confirmed a full investigation is now underway

Allegations centre on private bus drivers intentionally causing accidents

Metro buses are a newly introduced component of Sri Lanka's public transport system

Authorities have not yet named any suspects publicly

Public Called to Remain Vigilant

Police are urging members of the public who may have witnessed any suspicious driving behaviour involving buses on city routes to come forward and assist with the investigation. Dashcam footage and eyewitness accounts are expected to play a critical role in establishing the facts.

Authorities have stressed that those found responsible for deliberately causing road accidents will face the full force of the law, regardless of their motivations.

The outcome of this investigation is being closely watched by transport authorities, commuters, and road safety advocates across the country, as it could have significant implications for how Sri Lanka manages competition between public and private transport operators going forward.