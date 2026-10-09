Mahanayake Theras Assert Sangha's Sole Authority Over Monk's Robes in Gnanasara Case

The Mahanayake Theras representing all Nikayas in Sri Lanka have strongly protested against the decision to produce Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera before court in civilian attire, asserting that any matter concerning the removal of a monk's robes falls solely within the authority of the Sangha.

A Question of Religious Authority

Gnanasara Thera, who is currently serving a prison sentence following a contempt of court conviction, was brought before the courts dressed in civilian clothing — a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the country's most senior Buddhist clergy.

In a formal letter addressed to the Commissioner General of Prisons, the Mahanayake Theras made their position unequivocally clear: decisions regarding whether a Buddhist monk should be stripped of his robes are not within the jurisdiction of any civil authority or institution, including the prison system or the courts.

Sangha Hierarchy Stands Firm

The apex of Sri Lanka's Buddhist ecclesiastical order stressed that such matters are governed exclusively by Vinaya — the disciplinary code of the Buddhist monastic order — and must therefore be determined by the Sangha itself, not by state officials.

The removal of a monk's robes is a matter that can only be decided by the Sangha, and no external authority holds jurisdiction over such a deeply religious matter.

The intervention by the Mahanayake Theras highlights a sensitive intersection between the Sri Lankan legal system and the traditions of the country's majority Buddhist faith, raising broader questions about how the state engages with members of the clergy who come into conflict with the law.

Background

Ven. Gnanasara Thera has been a prominent and at times controversial figure in Sri Lanka's religious and political landscape. His conviction for contempt of court drew significant public attention, and the circumstances surrounding his imprisonment have continued to generate debate among religious leaders, legal experts, and the general public alike.

The Mahanayake Theras' protest signals that the Buddhist establishment intends to guard its institutional boundaries firmly, even as the case continues to unfold within the country's judicial framework.

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