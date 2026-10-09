Dialog Axiata Steps Up With Rs. 87 Million Medical Equipment Donation to Cyclone-Battered Chilaw Hospital

Telecommunications giant Dialog Axiata PLC has made a significant contribution to the recovery efforts in the Chilaw district, donating modern surgical and medical equipment valued at Rs. 87 million to the Chilaw District General Hospital following the devastation caused by a recent cyclone.

A Lifeline for a Struggling Hospital

The donation comes as the hospital continues to grapple with the aftermath of the cyclone, which caused widespread damage to infrastructure and medical facilities in the region. The state-of-the-art equipment is expected to substantially strengthen the hospital's capacity to serve the local community during what remains a challenging period of recovery.

Corporate Responsibility in Action

Dialog Axiata's contribution reflects the company's broader commitment to social responsibility and its recognition of the urgent needs facing storm-affected communities in Sri Lanka. The provision of advanced surgical and medical tools is anticipated to make an immediate and meaningful difference to both patients and healthcare workers at the Chilaw facility.

Chilaw, located in the North Western Province, was among the areas hardest hit by the cyclone, with hospitals and public services bearing a heavy burden in the storm's wake. The injection of high-quality medical equipment is seen as a vital step in restoring the hospital's full operational capacity.

Community Impact

Local health officials and residents have welcomed the gesture, noting that the timely support from the private sector is crucial when government resources are stretched thin in disaster recovery scenarios. The donation is expected to benefit thousands of patients from the Chilaw district and surrounding areas who depend on the general hospital for essential medical care.

Dialog Axiata's move sets a positive example for corporate Sri Lanka, underscoring the important role that private enterprises can play in national disaster relief and long-term community rehabilitation efforts.