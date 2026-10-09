British High Commission Sidesteps Question on LTTE Flag Display at London Protest

The British High Commission in Colombo has declined to directly address questions raised over the recent display of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) flags during a protest held in London by UK-based Tamils of Sri Lankan origin.

The demonstration, staged by members of the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora in the United Kingdom, was held in response to the removal of a statue of LTTE hunger striker Thileepan from the Nallur area in northern Sri Lanka. Protesters were seen openly displaying Tiger flags during the event, drawing significant attention given the organisation's proscribed status in Britain.

High Commission Avoids Direct Response

When pressed on the matter, the British High Commission in Colombo chose not to offer a substantive answer to queries regarding the public display of symbols associated with a banned terrorist organisation on British soil. Instead, the mission reiterated its standard position on the subject.

The LTTE remains a proscribed organisation in the United Kingdom.

The response, widely seen as a deliberate sidestepping of the specific question, has raised concerns among observers who questioned whether British authorities had taken any action against those who openly brandished the flags of a group that the UK government itself has designated a terrorist organisation.

Background: Thileepan Statue Controversy

The protest was triggered by the removal of a statue honouring Anton Charles Jesuthasan, better known as Thileepan, a senior LTTE political wing leader who died in 1987 following a prolonged hunger strike at Nallur in Jaffna. The statue's removal sparked outrage among segments of the Tamil diaspora, particularly those sympathetic to the LTTE's legacy.

The incident has once again brought into focus the ongoing tension between diaspora activism and the legal frameworks governing terrorist-linked organisations in countries such as the United Kingdom, where the LTTE was banned under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Concerns Over Enforcement

Critics have pointed out an apparent contradiction in the British government's position — maintaining the LTTE's proscription on paper while appearing to take no visible enforcement action against the public display of its flags and symbols during organised demonstrations in London.

The matter is expected to draw further scrutiny from Sri Lankan authorities and commentators, who have long raised concerns about diaspora groups operating in Western countries continuing to promote or glorify a movement responsible for decades of deadly conflict in Sri Lanka.

As of the time of reporting, no official clarification had been issued by UK law enforcement agencies regarding the London demonstration or the display of LTTE insignia during the protest.

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