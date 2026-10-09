Bally's Colombo CEO Opens Up on Sri Lanka's Casino Industry Landscape and the Road Ahead

Tony Macmillan, Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Colombo, has offered a candid assessment of Sri Lanka's casino market, shedding light on the opportunities and regulatory challenges that define the industry in the island nation.

A Market With Untapped Potential

Macmillan, who leads one of Colombo's most prominent casino operations, noted that Sri Lanka holds considerable promise as a gaming destination, particularly given its strategic location in the Indian Ocean region and its growing profile as a tourism hub. He expressed confidence that the local market, while still maturing, has the foundations necessary to attract serious regional and international interest.

The CEO pointed to Sri Lanka's recovering tourism sector as a key driver for the casino industry, suggesting that increased visitor numbers could translate directly into greater footfall for integrated entertainment and gaming venues across Colombo.

Navigating the Regulatory Environment

One of the central themes Macmillan addressed was the regulatory framework governing casino operations in Sri Lanka. He acknowledged that the current landscape presents complexities that operators must carefully navigate, and called for clearer, more consistent policies that would allow the industry to plan and invest with greater confidence.

The regulatory environment is something every serious operator in this market has to contend with, and greater clarity would benefit everyone — investors, operators, and ultimately the Sri Lankan economy.

Macmillan stressed that responsible regulation, rather than restriction, would be the most effective path forward — one that balances the government's oversight responsibilities with the industry's need for a stable and predictable operating environment.

Economic Contributions of the Gaming Sector

Beyond the business case, the Bally's Colombo chief highlighted the broader economic contributions that a well-regulated casino sector can make. These include direct employment, tax revenue, and the stimulation of ancillary industries such as hospitality, food and beverage, and entertainment.

Job creation across skilled and unskilled categories within casino and hotel operations

Increased government revenue through licensing fees and taxation

Boost to tourism infrastructure and high-end hospitality services

Attraction of foreign direct investment into the entertainment sector

Looking Ahead

Macmillan remained optimistic about the trajectory of Sri Lanka's gaming industry, describing it as a sector that, with the right support and governance, could emerge as a meaningful contributor to the national economy. He indicated that Bally's Colombo remains committed to its long-term presence in the country and is prepared to grow its operations as market conditions evolve.

His remarks come at a time when Sri Lanka is actively seeking foreign investment to aid its economic recovery, making the conversation around regulated industries such as gaming increasingly relevant to policymakers and business leaders alike.

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