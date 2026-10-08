Suspended Colombo Fort Magistrate Kosala Senadheera Reinstated and Awarded Back Pay

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has moved to reinstate Kosala Senadheera, who had been serving as Magistrate of the Colombo Fort Court before being placed under suspension.

According to official sources, the JSC took formal steps to restore Senadheera to his judicial post, and the reinstatement comes with the payment of back pay covering the period during which he was suspended.

Reinstatement After Suspension Period

Senadheera's suspension had attracted considerable attention given his prominent role as the Colombo Fort Magistrate, a position that handles a significant volume of high-profile cases in the country's commercial capital. The details surrounding the original grounds for his suspension have not been fully disclosed in official communications.

The Judicial Service Commission, which serves as the governing body responsible for the appointment, promotion, transfer, and disciplinary oversight of judges and magistrates in Sri Lanka, made the decision to lift the suspension and restore Senadheera to active duty.

Back Pay Awarded

As part of the reinstatement process, the JSC has also directed that Senadheera receive the salary and entitlements he was denied during the suspension period. The awarding of back pay indicates that the commission was satisfied with the outcome of the inquiry or review process conducted against him.

The reinstatement of a magistrate of such standing is expected to draw scrutiny from legal circles and the public, with many closely watching how the judiciary manages internal disciplinary matters and upholds transparency within its ranks.