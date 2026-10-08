Sri Lankan Buddhist Monk Sentenced to Over 13 Years in Australian Prison for Sexually Abusing Six Girls

A Buddhist monk of Sri Lankan origin has been handed a prison sentence of 13 years and two months by an Australian court after being found guilty of sexually abusing six young girls, in a case that has sent shockwaves through both the Australian and Sri Lankan communities.

A Betrayal of Trust and Religious Authority

The monk, who had been a prominent religious figure, was convicted on multiple counts of child sexual abuse. The victims, all girls, were subjected to repeated offences over a period of time, representing a grave abuse of the trust and reverence typically extended to members of the clergy in Buddhist communities.

The sentencing, handed down by an Australian court, reflects the severity with which the judicial system has treated the crimes. Authorities confirmed that the offences involved six separate victims, underscoring the systematic nature of the abuse.

Community Reaction

The case has drawn widespread condemnation from both the Sri Lankan diaspora in Australia and Buddhist organisations, many of whom have expressed deep shock that an individual in such a position of spiritual authority could commit crimes of this nature.

Six girls were identified as victims in the case

The sentence totals 13 years and two months imprisonment

The convicted monk was born in Sri Lanka before relocating to Australia

Broader Implications

The conviction raises serious questions about safeguarding mechanisms within religious institutions and the responsibility communities bear in protecting vulnerable children from those who exploit positions of power and spiritual influence.

Child protection advocates have long called for stricter vetting processes for religious leaders who work in close contact with minors, regardless of faith or denomination.

Australian authorities have urged anyone who may have had contact with the convicted monk and experienced abuse to come forward and report their experiences to police. The case is being closely followed in Sri Lanka, where it has prompted renewed discussion around accountability within religious institutions.

The monk will be required to serve a minimum non-parole period before any possibility of release, according to the terms of the sentence imposed by the court.

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