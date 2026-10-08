President AKD Designates CCIB as Official Detention Centre Under Anti-Terror Law

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, exercising his authority as Minister of Defence, has formally designated the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) as an official place of detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), a move that carries significant implications for how terror-related suspects are held and processed in Sri Lanka.

A Formal Declaration with Far-Reaching Consequences

The declaration grants the CCIB the legal standing to detain individuals under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, one of Sri Lanka's most powerful and longstanding pieces of security legislation. The PTA, which has been in force for decades, allows for extended detention of suspects without the standard procedural safeguards that apply under ordinary criminal law.

By officially recognising the CCIB as a PTA detention facility, the President has effectively expanded the institutional framework through which terror-related investigations and detentions can be carried out within the country.

Dual Role of the President

President Dissanayake currently holds the defence portfolio in addition to his duties as head of state, a combination that places considerable executive and security authority in his hands. The declaration was made in his capacity as Minister of Defence, underlining the national security dimensions of the decision.

Context and Concerns

The Prevention of Terrorism Act has long been a subject of controversy in Sri Lanka, with human rights organisations and legal experts raising concerns about its potential for misuse. Critics have argued that the law's broad detention powers leave room for abuse, particularly against minority communities and political dissidents.

The government, however, has maintained that robust counter-terrorism mechanisms remain essential to preserving national security, especially given Sri Lanka's history with politically motivated violence and terrorism.

The latest declaration is expected to draw scrutiny from civil society groups and opposition lawmakers who have consistently called for the reform or repeal of the PTA, rather than its further application across state institutions.

No immediate statement has been issued by the CCIB regarding how this new designation will affect its day-to-day operations or the handling of detainees currently in its custody.