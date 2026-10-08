Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Multiple Regions Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is bracing for a bout of intense rainfall, with meteorological authorities forecasting precipitation exceeding 100 millimetres in several parts of the island today.

Widespread Heavy Showers Expected

The warning signals a significant weather event that could affect daily life across multiple provinces, with residents urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions as conditions develop throughout the day.

Rainfall of 100 millimetres or more within a single day is considered heavy and can lead to localised flooding, landslides, and disruptions to transportation and essential services — particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas that are historically vulnerable to such conditions.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely as the weather system unfolds. Residents in affected regions are advised to stay informed through official updates and to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in areas prone to flash floods and soil erosion.

Avoid travelling through flood-prone roads and low-lying areas

Secure loose structures and belongings ahead of heavy downpours

Monitor official weather bulletins for real-time updates

Contact emergency services immediately in the event of flooding or landslides

Sri Lanka's climate is heavily influenced by two monsoon seasons, and periods of intense rainfall are not uncommon. However, forecasts of this magnitude serve as an important reminder for communities across the island to remain prepared and vigilant during severe weather episodes.

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