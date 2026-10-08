Bimal Rathnayake Tables Dossier of 50 Corruption and Fraud Cases in Parliament

Minister Bimal Rathnayake has presented a detailed dossier to Parliament containing a list of 50 corruption, fraud, and criminal cases allegedly involving former ministers, politicians, and other public figures, with the cases reportedly dating as far back as 2015.

Wide-Ranging Allegations Placed on Record

The submission, made formally on the floor of Parliament, represents one of the more significant efforts in recent times to place on public record a consolidated account of alleged wrongdoing by prominent individuals in Sri Lanka's political sphere. Minister Rathnayake indicated that the cases span a considerable period, underscoring longstanding concerns about accountability and the pace of legal proceedings against powerful figures.

Cases Spanning Nearly a Decade

According to the minister, the 50 cases contained in the dossier trace back to 2015, suggesting that many of the alleged offences have remained unresolved for years. The tabling of such a document in Parliament is seen as a move to bring greater transparency and parliamentary scrutiny to matters that critics argue have been allowed to linger without sufficient action.

Political Significance

The move is expected to intensify political debate around accountability and the independence of law enforcement institutions in Sri Lanka. Opposition figures and civil society observers are likely to closely examine the contents of the dossier to assess whether the cases listed reflect a genuine commitment to rooting out corruption or form part of a broader political strategy.

Minister Rathnayake has yet to release the full details of all individuals named in the document, but the tabling in Parliament ensures that the matter is now part of the official parliamentary record, adding pressure on the relevant authorities to address the outstanding cases in a timely and transparent manner.

Further developments are expected as parliamentarians and the public call for greater clarity on the status of each of the 50 cases listed in the dossier.

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