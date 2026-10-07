Court of Appeal Takes Up Contempt Case Against Wimal, Gammanpila and Dilith Jayaweera

The Court of Appeal has taken up a contempt of court complaint filed against six individuals, including former parliamentarians Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila, as well as sitting MP Dilith Jayaweera.

The case, which has drawn significant public attention given the prominent political profiles of those named, marks a notable development in Sri Lanka's judicial landscape as the court moves to examine the allegations brought before it.

High-Profile Names in the Dock

Wimal Weerawansa, a veteran nationalist politician and former MP, along with Udaya Gammanpila, also a former member of parliament, are among the six respondents facing the contempt proceedings. Dilith Jayaweera, a media mogul turned politician who currently holds a seat in parliament, is also named in the complaint.

Contempt of court proceedings are taken seriously under Sri Lanka's legal framework, as such actions are considered a direct affront to the authority and integrity of the judiciary.

Proceedings Before the Court

The Court of Appeal has formally taken up the matter, signalling that the complaint has met the threshold required for the case to proceed to the next stage of judicial scrutiny. Further hearings are expected to determine the course of the proceedings against all six respondents.

The development is being closely watched by legal observers and political analysts alike, as it involves individuals who have remained vocal and influential figures in Sri Lankan public life.

No further details regarding the specific nature of the contempt allegations have been officially disclosed at this stage. The court is expected to issue further directions as the case progresses.

Related Video