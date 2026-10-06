World Bank Injects USD 110 Million to Rebuild Cyclone-Hit Roads with Climate Resilience in Mind

The World Bank has given the green light to an additional USD 110 million in financing to reconstruct approximately 600 kilometres of roads severely damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, in a move that signals a broader commitment to building infrastructure capable of withstanding the growing threats posed by extreme weather events.

Beyond Restoration: A Climate-Resilient Approach

The substantial investment goes well beyond simply patching up what was lost. Authorities and development partners have made clear that the primary goal is to ensure that critical transport networks are not only restored but fundamentally redesigned to endure future climate shocks — a priority that has taken on renewed urgency as cyclones and flooding continue to batter vulnerable regions.

The decision reflects a wider shift in how multilateral lenders are approaching post-disaster reconstruction, moving away from like-for-like rebuilding and toward infrastructure that incorporates modern climate-resilient engineering standards.

Significance for Regional Connectivity

The 600 kilometres of targeted roads represent a vital web of connectivity for communities whose access to markets, healthcare, and essential services was severely disrupted when Cyclone Ditwah struck. Prolonged isolation following such disasters compounds humanitarian hardship, making the swift and durable restoration of road networks a matter of pressing public welfare.

Approximately 600 kilometres of damaged roads to be rebuilt

USD 110 million approved as additional financing by the World Bank

Infrastructure to be upgraded with climate-resilient design standards

Investment aims to prevent recurring damage from future extreme weather events

A Timely Intervention

The World Bank's approval of this funding package underscores the institution's recognition that climate adaptation is no longer optional but essential, particularly for nations and regions exposed to increasingly frequent and intense weather systems. By embedding resilience into the reconstruction process from the outset, the project seeks to reduce the long-term economic costs associated with repeated disaster damage to public infrastructure.

For the communities depending on these roads for their daily lives and livelihoods, the financing offers a tangible promise — not just of roads rebuilt, but of a more secure and better-connected future.