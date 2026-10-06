Sri Lankan Man Faces Death Penalty in Saudi Arabia Over Alleged Blasphemy Video Linked to Hindu Pilgrimage

A Sri Lankan national is facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia after being accused of blasphemy, in a case that has drawn international attention and raised serious concerns about religious freedom and the treatment of foreign workers in the Gulf kingdom.

How the Case Unfolded

The case centres on a video connected to a Hindu pilgrimage, which Saudi authorities allege constitutes blasphemy under the kingdom's strict religious laws. The Sri Lankan man, whose identity has been widely reported in connection with the case, was arrested after the video came to the attention of Saudi officials. Details of the video's content and how it was brought to authorities' notice remain a point of contention, with supporters of the accused arguing that the footage was grossly misinterpreted.

Blasphemy carries severe penalties under Saudi law, and in the most extreme cases, those convicted can face execution. Human rights advocates have long criticised Saudi Arabia's blasphemy statutes, arguing they are applied disproportionately against migrant workers and religious minorities.

Concerns for Sri Lankan Migrant Workers

Sri Lanka has a significant population of migrant workers employed across the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia being one of the most common destinations. Many of these workers come from Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist communities, and advocates have repeatedly warned of the vulnerabilities they face when practising their faith or sharing cultural content while abroad.

The case has sparked alarm among civil society groups and the Sri Lankan diaspora, who are calling on the Sri Lankan government to intervene urgently through diplomatic channels to secure the man's release or, at the very least, ensure a fair legal process.

Calls for Government Action

Human rights organisations monitoring the case have urged Sri Lankan authorities to take immediate steps, including:

Engaging directly with Saudi diplomatic representatives to advocate for the accused

Providing consular support and access to legal representation for the detained man

Raising the matter through international human rights forums if bilateral discussions prove insufficient

Issuing updated guidance to Sri Lankan migrant workers about the legal risks of sharing religious or cultural content while living in Saudi Arabia

A Broader Pattern of Concern

This is not an isolated incident. Several foreign nationals, including workers from South and Southeast Asia, have previously faced blasphemy charges in Saudi Arabia under circumstances that international observers have described as deeply troubling. Critics argue that the law is frequently weaponised against vulnerable migrant workers who lack the legal resources or local networks to mount an adequate defence.

Human rights groups stress that no individual should face the death penalty for the peaceful expression of religious or cultural identity, and that migrant workers are particularly at risk given their limited legal protections in the kingdom.

As the case continues to develop, pressure is mounting on Colombo to take a firm and proactive diplomatic stance. For Sri Lanka's large community of overseas workers, the outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications — both for the individual at the centre of it and for the thousands of Sri Lankans who continue to seek their livelihoods in the Gulf region.

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