Sri Lanka Moves to Merge Two Major Defence Funds Under Presidential Secretariat Discussions

The Sri Lankan government is exploring plans to amalgamate two significant defence-related funds, with discussions currently underway to bring the National Defence Fund and the Api Wenuwen Api Fund under a single unified structure.

High-Level Talks at Presidential Secretariat

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the proposal was taken up for deliberation at the Presidential Secretariat, with the meeting chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence, retired Major General Aruna Jayasekara. The discussions signal a broader administrative push to streamline the management of funds dedicated to national defence and the welfare of military personnel.

Background on the Two Funds

The National Defence Fund and the Api Wenuwen Api Fund have both served as key financial mechanisms supporting Sri Lanka's armed forces and their families. Merging the two bodies is expected to consolidate resources and potentially improve the efficiency of fund administration and disbursements.

Next Steps

While the Defence Ministry has confirmed that active discussions are in progress, no formal announcement regarding a timeline or legislative framework for the merger has been made public as yet. Officials are expected to continue consultations before finalising any structural changes.

The move reflects the current administration's intent to rationalise institutions operating within the defence sector, as part of wider governance reforms being pursued under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government.