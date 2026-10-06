India and Sri Lanka Strengthen Ties with Landmark Cyber-Security Consultations

India and Sri Lanka have held formal consultations focused on cyber-security, marking a significant step forward in the two neighbouring nations' efforts to deepen cooperation on digital safety and online threats.

Bilateral Dialogue on Digital Security

The consultations brought together officials from both countries to discuss shared challenges in the rapidly evolving cyber landscape. The talks reflect a growing recognition among South Asian nations that cyber threats cannot be effectively addressed in isolation, and that regional partnerships are essential to building robust digital defences.

Sri Lanka, which has been working to modernise its digital infrastructure and expand e-government services in recent years, stands to benefit considerably from closer collaboration with India, one of the region's leading technology powers.

Growing Importance of Cyber Cooperation

As both countries become increasingly reliant on digital systems for critical services — ranging from financial transactions to public administration — the threat posed by cybercrime, data breaches, and hostile online activity has grown correspondingly. Bilateral consultations of this nature are seen as a proactive measure to align policies, share intelligence, and coordinate responses to emerging threats.

India has been actively expanding its cyber-security frameworks domestically and has shown willingness to extend technical expertise and cooperation to partner nations in the region.

Strengthening a Strategic Partnership

This latest round of consultations forms part of the broader strategic relationship between Colombo and New Delhi, which encompasses trade, defence, cultural ties, and development assistance. Cyber-security has increasingly become a priority area within such bilateral frameworks globally, and the two neighbours appear committed to ensuring it features prominently in their ongoing dialogue.

Further details regarding specific agreements or outcomes from the consultations are expected to be shared by officials in due course.