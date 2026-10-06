Gnanasara Thero Appears Before Colombo High Court in Civilian Attire

Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero was produced before the Colombo High Court by prison officials, arriving at the proceedings dressed in civilian clothes rather than his customary robes.

High-Profile Appearance Draws Attention

The appearance of the prominent Buddhist monk — who leads one of Sri Lanka's most controversial religious nationalist organisations — drew significant public attention, particularly given that he was not dressed in his clerical robes as would typically be expected of a Buddhist monk of his standing.

Gnanasara Thero has remained a polarising figure in Sri Lankan public life, known for his outspoken views and his leadership of the Bodu Bala Sena, an organisation that has frequently found itself at the centre of controversy over its hardline nationalist stance.

Background

The monk has faced a series of legal proceedings over the years stemming from various incidents linked to his conduct and public activities. His appearances before the courts have consistently attracted widespread media coverage and public debate regarding the intersection of religion, politics, and the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

Prison officials were responsible for transporting him to the Colombo High Court for the hearing, underscoring his continued detention under state custody at the time of the appearance.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the court proceedings are expected to emerge as the case continues to be heard before the Colombo High Court.