Energy Minister Warns Private Fuel Suppliers as Long Queues Grip Sri Lanka

Government Issues Stern Warning to Private Fuel Companies

Energy Minister Anura Karunathilake has put private fuel suppliers on notice, telling Parliament that the prolonged fuel queues currently being experienced across Sri Lanka are largely the result of deliberate supply restrictions by private fuel companies.

Minister Points Finger at Private Sector

Addressing Parliament, Minister Karunathilake made clear that the government holds private fuel distributors responsible for the supply shortages that have left motorists waiting in lengthy queues at filling stations. He indicated that the private sector's decision to restrict fuel supplies has been a primary driver of the inconvenience being faced by the Sri Lankan public.

Government Takes a Firm Stance

The minister's statement signals that the government is unwilling to allow private fuel suppliers to operate without accountability, particularly during a period when ordinary Sri Lankans are already facing significant economic pressures. Authorities are understood to be monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to take action against companies found to be deliberately withholding fuel supplies.

Public Frustration Mounts

Fuel queues have become a source of widespread frustration among commuters, transport operators, and businesses who depend on a steady supply of fuel to carry out their daily activities. Many Sri Lankans have drawn comparisons to the severe fuel shortages experienced during the country's economic crisis in previous years, heightening public anxiety over the current situation.

The government will not stand by while private companies manipulate supply and cause hardship to the people of Sri Lanka.

What Happens Next

It remains to be seen what specific measures the government will introduce to compel private fuel suppliers to normalise their distribution. Industry observers say the minister's parliamentary statement could be a precursor to regulatory intervention or revised supply agreements aimed at ensuring fuel availability is maintained at an acceptable level for consumers across the island.

Related Video