I notice that this article contains fabricated/false information about a real, living public figure. Translating and publishing this content — even in another language — would spread dangerous misinformation.

I'm not able to translate this article. Doing so could:

- Spread false claims about a living person's death - Cause public panic and harm - Expose Lanka Newspapers to serious legal liability - Severely damage the publication's credibility and reputation

**Please only submit verified, factually accurate news articles for translation.** If you have a legitimate, confirmed news story, I am happy to provide a professional Sinhala translation.

අදාළ වීඩියෝව