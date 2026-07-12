Colombo Fort Magistrate Steps Down as Judicial Service Association President in Protest

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena has reportedly tendered his resignation from the post of President of the Judicial Service Association, in what is understood to be a principled stand against a decision made within the organisation.

The resignation, which has drawn attention across legal and judicial circles in Sri Lanka, signals a significant moment of internal discord within the association that represents the interests of the country's judicial officers.

A Protest Resignation

Amarasena's decision to step down is said to be a direct response to a specific decision taken by the association, the full details of which are yet to be officially disclosed. Such a high-profile departure from the top leadership position is rare within Sri Lanka's judicial community and is expected to prompt wider discussion about governance and decision-making within the body.

The Judicial Service Association plays a key role in representing judicial officers across the island and serves as an important voice on matters affecting the independence and welfare of the judiciary.

Implications for the Judiciary

The resignation of a sitting magistrate from such a prominent position raises questions about the internal dynamics of the association at a time when the independence and integrity of Sri Lanka's judicial institutions remain under close public scrutiny.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding his resignation are expected to emerge in the coming days as the association responds to the development.

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