Qatar's Former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Passes Away at 74

Qatar's former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, has passed away at the age of 74, according to an announcement from the country's Amiri Court.

Sheikh Hamad was one of the most consequential figures in the modern history of the Gulf region, having transformed Qatar from a relatively modest nation into one of the world's most influential and wealthy states during his time as ruler.

A Transformative Leader

Sheikh Hamad came to power in 1995 and ruled Qatar until 2013, when he voluntarily abdicated in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a rare and widely noted peaceful transfer of power in the Arab world.

During his tenure, he oversaw the rapid expansion of Qatar's liquefied natural gas industry, which propelled the small Gulf state to become one of the wealthiest nations per capita on the planet. He also founded Al Jazeera, the Arabic-language satellite news network that reshaped media coverage across the Middle East and beyond.

A Legacy That Shaped the Region

Sheikh Hamad was also instrumental in positioning Qatar as a key diplomatic player in regional and international affairs, hosting peace negotiations and building ties with governments across the political spectrum.

His passing marks the end of an era for Qatar and the broader Gulf region. Leaders and dignitaries from around the world are expected to offer their condolences as the nation mourns the loss of one of its most defining figures.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani continues to lead Qatar as the current Emir.

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