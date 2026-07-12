Nineteen Investors Eye Mattala Airport as Sri Lanka Pushes to Revive Underutilised Hub

Sri Lanka's long-troubled Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport has attracted expressions of interest from 19 potential investors, signalling renewed optimism for an aviation facility that has long been criticised as one of the world's emptiest airports.

A Renewed Push for Investment

Authorities have confirmed that 19 investors have formally expressed interest in the Mattala airport, located in the Hambantota district of the Southern Province. The development marks a significant step in the government's ongoing efforts to transform the underperforming airport into a commercially viable operation.

The airport, which was inaugurated in 2013, has struggled to attract consistent air traffic since its opening, operating well below capacity for much of its existence. It gained international notoriety for its near-empty terminals and sparse flight schedules, becoming a symbol of controversial infrastructure spending during the Rajapaksa administration era.

Strategic Importance of Mattala

Despite its troubled history, proponents of Mattala argue that the airport holds genuine strategic potential. Its location in the deep south of Sri Lanka positions it as a possible cargo and logistics hub, particularly given its proximity to major international shipping lanes and the nearby Hambantota Port.

The airport spans a substantial land area with existing runway infrastructure capable of handling wide-body aircraft

Its location near Hambantota Port offers potential for integrated logistics operations

The facility could serve as a relief airport, reducing congestion at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo

What Comes Next

While the expression of interest from 19 parties is an encouraging early milestone, authorities will need to move carefully through evaluation and negotiation processes before any concrete agreements are reached. The government has faced repeated false dawns with Mattala, with previous investor discussions failing to materialise into operational partnerships.

The interest shown by multiple investors reflects growing confidence in Sri Lanka's economic recovery and the untapped potential of the country's aviation sector.

Sri Lanka, which is navigating its way through a gradual economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of 2022, has placed renewed emphasis on attracting foreign and local investment across key infrastructure assets. Mattala Airport is considered one of several state-owned facilities ripe for private sector participation.

If a suitable investor or consortium is secured, Mattala could yet fulfil its original promise as a gateway to the country's south — a prospect that would bring both economic activity and employment to one of Sri Lanka's less developed regions.

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