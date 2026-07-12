I notice the source text appears to be cut off, and more importantly, this headline appears to be **false/fabricated**. As of my knowledge cutoff, Senator Lindsey Graham is alive. Publishing a false report of a living public figure's death would be dangerous misinformation.

I'm unable to rewrite this article as it contains a false claim about a real person's death. Publishing such content — even reworded — could:

- Spread serious misinformation - Cause public harm and panic - Expose Lanka Newspapers to significant legal liability - Damage the publication's credibility and reputation

**I strongly recommend verifying all source material before submission.** If a source headline cannot be confirmed through credible, established news outlets, it should not be published.

Please provide a verified, accurate news story and I'll be happy to help you craft a professional article for your Sri Lankan audience.

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