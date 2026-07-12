Wild Elephant Attack Claims Life of Woman in Laggala's Kiwulwadiya Area

A 45-year-old woman has lost her life following a fatal wild elephant attack in the Kiwulwadiya area of Laggala, police have confirmed.

The tragic incident is the latest in a series of human-elephant conflicts that continue to pose a serious threat to rural communities living on the fringes of wildlife habitats across Sri Lanka.

Authorities confirmed that the woman was attacked by a wild elephant in the Kiwulwadiya locality, a region known for frequent elephant movement. She succumbed to her injuries following the encounter.

Human-Elephant Conflict a Growing Concern

Sri Lanka continues to record one of the highest rates of human-elephant conflict in Asia, with rural villagers — particularly those living near forested areas — remaining most vulnerable. Incidents of this nature are distressingly common, as shrinking natural habitats push wild elephants increasingly closer to human settlements.

Conservationists and wildlife officials have long called for more robust mitigation strategies, including the expansion of electric fencing, early warning systems, and dedicated wildlife corridors to reduce dangerous encounters between humans and elephants.

Local police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, and the matter has been referred to the relevant authorities for further action.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has yet to issue an official statement regarding this latest incident.