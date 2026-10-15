VHP Demands Freedom for Sri Lankan Hindu Youth Sentenced on Blasphemy Charges in Saudi Arabia

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), one of India's prominent Hindu nationalist organisations, has called for the immediate release of a young Sri Lankan Hindu man who has been convicted of blasphemy in Saudi Arabia, drawing fresh attention to the plight of foreign nationals facing religious offence charges in the Gulf kingdom.

VHP Steps In to Demand Justice

The VHP has formally appealed for the release of the Sri Lankan youth, urging authorities and relevant diplomatic channels to intervene on his behalf. The organisation has condemned the conviction and called it an urgent humanitarian matter, pressing for swift action to secure his freedom.

While full details of the case remain limited, the conviction under blasphemy-related charges in Saudi Arabia carries severe consequences, as such offences are treated with the utmost gravity under the kingdom's legal framework.

Sri Lankan Nationals Vulnerable Abroad

The case has once again highlighted the precarious legal position faced by Sri Lankan migrant workers and residents in Gulf countries, where laws governing religious expression differ vastly from those at home. Sri Lanka has a significant diaspora working across the Middle East, many of whom come from minority religious communities including Hinduism.

Blasphemy convictions in Saudi Arabia can result in lengthy prison terms, corporal punishment, or in extreme cases, the death penalty, making international advocacy efforts critically important in such situations.

Calls for Diplomatic Intervention

Rights advocates and community representatives are urging the Sri Lankan government to engage diplomatically with Saudi authorities to ensure the young man receives fair treatment and, ideally, repatriation. Sri Lanka maintains diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, and observers believe there is a legitimate avenue through which Colombo could make formal representations on his behalf.

The VHP's intervention, while originating from India, has drawn wider regional attention to the case and may amplify pressure on both governments to address the matter with urgency.

As of now, the Sri Lankan government has not issued a formal public statement regarding the case. Affected families and community groups continue to hope that diplomatic efforts will lead to a swift and just resolution for the convicted youth.

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