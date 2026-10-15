TISL Petitions Supreme Court Over Alleged Contempt by Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has filed a fresh petition before the Supreme Court, seeking action against former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and a number of other individuals for allegedly failing to comply with a previous court order — an act the organisation contends amounts to contempt of court.

Background to the Legal Action

The petition was filed on Wednesday, following what TISL describes as a deliberate disregard for a Supreme Court order issued on March 27. The anti-corruption watchdog has called on the court to hold Rambukwella and the other named parties accountable for their alleged non-compliance.

Rambukwella, who previously served as Minister of Health, has been at the centre of significant legal and public scrutiny in recent months, with concerns raised over governance and accountability during his tenure at the ministry.

TISL's Stance

TISL, one of Sri Lanka's leading civil society organisations focused on combating corruption and promoting transparency, has been actively pursuing legal avenues to ensure that court directives are upheld. By approaching the Supreme Court on this matter, the organisation is sending a firm signal that court orders must be respected by all parties, regardless of their status or position.

The filing underscores growing concerns within civil society about accountability in Sri Lanka's public sector, particularly within institutions that handle critical national resources such as the health system.

What Happens Next

The Supreme Court is expected to take up the petition for consideration in the coming days. If the court determines that contempt has indeed occurred, the implicated parties could face a range of legal consequences. The outcome of this case is likely to be closely watched by legal observers and civil society groups across the country.

As proceedings develop, TISL has indicated it will continue to monitor compliance with judicial directives and pursue further legal remedies where necessary.