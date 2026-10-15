Electoral Reform Expert Panel Delivers Report to Parliamentary Select Committee

A specialist expert committee established to examine public proposals relating to electoral reforms in Sri Lanka has formally submitted its findings to the Parliamentary Select Committee responsible for reviewing the country's election laws.

The report, which consolidates the committee's analysis of submissions received from members of the public, was handed over to the Select Committee as part of an ongoing legislative review process. The scope of the review notably excludes legislation pertaining to Provincial Council elections, which falls outside the current mandate of the parliamentary body.

A Step Forward in Electoral Reform

The submission of the expert committee's report marks a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's broader effort to modernise and strengthen its electoral framework. Public participation has been central to this process, with citizens and civil society organisations having been invited to contribute proposals on how the country's election laws should be reformed.

The Parliamentary Select Committee will now study the expert panel's findings as it deliberates on potential amendments and reforms to the existing electoral legislation, a process closely watched by political parties, electoral watchdogs, and the general public alike.

Process and Mandate

The expert committee was specifically appointed to bridge the gap between public opinion and parliamentary deliberation, ensuring that grassroots concerns and recommendations are properly assessed and channelled into the formal legislative review process.

While the full contents of the report have not yet been made public, its submission is expected to provide the Select Committee with a structured foundation upon which to base further discussions and draft recommendations for electoral law changes.

Sri Lanka's electoral system has long been a subject of debate, with calls for reform spanning issues such as the preferential voting system, campaign finance regulations, and the conduct of elections at various levels of government. The current review process represents a renewed push to address longstanding concerns through a structured and inclusive approach.

Further details on the committee's specific recommendations are expected to emerge as the Parliamentary Select Committee advances its deliberations in the coming weeks.

Related Video