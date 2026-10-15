Colombo High Court Hears Yoshitha Rajapaksa Received Over Rs. 5 Million in Navy Salaries

The Colombo High Court was informed on Thursday that Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, received approximately Rs. 5.15 million in salary payments during his tenure with the Sri Lanka Navy.

The disclosure was made during ongoing court proceedings, bringing fresh scrutiny to the financial affairs of the former first family. Yoshitha, who held a commissioned rank in the Navy, is among several individuals connected to the Rajapaksa administration who have faced legal proceedings in recent years.

Details Presented Before Court

The court was presented with financial records indicating that the total salary remuneration paid to Yoshitha Rajapaksa through the Sri Lanka Navy amounted to Rs. 5.15 million. The figures were placed before the presiding judge as part of the evidence reviewed during the hearing.

The case, being heard at the Colombo High Court, forms part of a broader legal process examining financial conduct connected to individuals who held positions of influence during the previous administration.

Background

Yoshitha Rajapaksa has previously faced legal scrutiny on matters relating to alleged financial irregularities. His father, Mahinda Rajapaksa, served as President of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015, a period during which several family members held prominent public sector positions.

The case continues to attract public interest as Sri Lanka's judiciary proceeds with proceedings involving high-profile figures from past governments. Further hearings are expected as the legal process moves forward.