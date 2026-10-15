Amber Weather Alert: Eight Districts Braced for Heavy Rainfall Exceeding 100mm

Department of Meteorology Issues High-Risk Advisory

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued an amber-level weather advisory, warning residents in eight districts across the island to brace for heavy rainfall expected to exceed 100 millimetres.

What the Amber Alert Means

An amber advisory represents a significant level of meteorological concern, indicating that conditions are potentially dangerous and that the public should take precautionary measures. Rainfall surpassing 100mm within a short period can lead to flash flooding, landslides, and disruption to transport and daily activities.

Precautions Advised

Residents living in low-lying areas and on hillsides within the affected districts are urged to remain vigilant and take the following steps:

Avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall

Stay away from riverbanks and flood-prone areas

Monitor official updates from the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre

Ensure drains and gutters around homes are clear to minimise flooding risk

The public is strongly advised to exercise caution and follow guidance issued by relevant authorities during this period of adverse weather.

Sri Lanka's meteorological authorities continue to monitor developing weather patterns closely, and further updates are expected as conditions evolve. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official government channels and credible news sources.

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