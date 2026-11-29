Cinnamon Colombo Hotels has stepped forward to celebrate what it describes as an outstanding achievement for Sri Lanka at the Culinary World Cup 2026, marking a proud moment for the island nation's growing reputation on the international culinary stage.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan Cuisine

The prestigious Culinary World Cup, one of the most highly regarded competitive platforms for professional chefs and culinary teams across the globe, provided Sri Lankan talent with an opportunity to showcase the country's rich gastronomic heritage and technical excellence to an international audience.

Cinnamon Colombo Hotels, one of Sri Lanka's leading hospitality brands, expressed pride in the performance delivered by Sri Lankan representatives at the competition, underlining the hotel group's commitment to nurturing and championing culinary talent within the country.

Hospitality Sector Takes Centre Stage

The achievement reflects a broader momentum within Sri Lanka's hospitality and food service industry, which has been steadily building its profile on the world stage in recent years. Competitive platforms such as the Culinary World Cup offer Sri Lankan chefs invaluable exposure, pitting their skills against some of the finest culinary professionals from around the world.

Cinnamon Colombo Hotels' acknowledgement of this success signals the important role that established hospitality institutions play in supporting and elevating the next generation of Sri Lankan culinary professionals, both locally and internationally.

The recognition is expected to inspire further investment in culinary training and development across the Sri Lankan hospitality sector.