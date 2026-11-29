Four people lost their lives in a series of unrelated incidents across the Batticaloa district on Sunday, according to IBC Tamil. The deaths occurred in separate locations and involved electrocution, a drowning at sea, and a bathing accident at a beach.

The most striking of the incidents took place at around 3:00 p.m. on Anthoniyar Road in Jayanthipuram, within the jurisdiction of the Batticaloa headquarters police division. Two men were engaged in cleaning pigeon droppings from the roof of a house when a shovel they were using struck a high-voltage electrical wire running close to the rooftop. Both men were electrocuted and died at the scene, their bodies severely burned.

The victims were identified as Vellaiyan Mahendiran, 52, a father of four children from Jayanthipuram, and Kandaiah Madan, 45, an electrician from Chandra Road, Batticaloa. Police and the Municipal Council fire brigade attended the scene and recovered the bodies, which were handed over to Batticaloa Teaching Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Fisherman Lost at Sea off Balameenamadu

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old young man fell overboard from a motorised fishing boat and was lost at sea off Balameenamadu, which falls under the Batticaloa headquarters police division. The incident occurred at around 12:00 noon as the vessel was returning to shore. Naval personnel and fellow fishermen launched a search operation to locate him.

Police Officer Drowns at Passikudah Beach

A police officer who was swimming at Passikudah beach with his family drowned at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the same day. Police recovered the body and handed it over to Valaichenai Base Hospital for post-mortem examination. The deceased was identified as Hitthanathurayalage Jayawardena, 57, from the Menthagama, Kanotuwa, and Demathaluwa area of Kurunegala district.

Police from the respective local divisions are conducting investigations into all four incidents.