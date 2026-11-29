Sri Lankan motorists received welcome relief as the price of Octane 92 petrol was reduced by Rs. 30, with the new rate taking effect from midnight.

The price cut is set to ease the financial burden on millions of vehicle owners across the island who rely on Octane 92 as their primary fuel source, particularly at a time when the cost of living continues to weigh heavily on household budgets.

The reduction marks a notable downward adjustment in fuel pricing, which has been a subject of significant public concern in recent years following a period of steep increases that placed considerable strain on commuters, small business operators, and the transport sector at large.

Three-wheelers, motorcycles, and private cars — the most common users of Octane 92 — stand to benefit most directly from the revised pricing, with the savings expected to have a modest but meaningful ripple effect across the broader economy, including public transport fares and the cost of goods and services.

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka are periodically reviewed by the relevant authorities, with adjustments made in response to global oil market movements and domestic economic conditions. This latest reduction signals a more favourable pricing environment for consumers in the near term.

Further details regarding the revised pricing structure are expected to be communicated through official channels.

Related Video