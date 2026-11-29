A mother and her son have been arrested in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking operation in which a drone was used for surveillance purposes, according to Pamunugama Police.

Officers from the Pamunugama Police Station, working alongside the Negombo Division Intelligence Unit, the Western Province Intelligence Unit, and a Special Task Force team, were conducting a surveillance and raid operation using drones in the Nugape area of Pamunugama when an unexpected development unfolded. As the operation was underway, an unidentified drone appeared in the airspace and collided with one of the drones deployed by the Special Task Force. The Negombo Division Intelligence Unit commander subsequently opened fire on the unidentified aircraft, police said.

Drone Traced to Trafficker's Residence

A follow-up investigation revealed that the unidentified drone had been launched from the home of a large-scale drug trafficker in the Nugape area of Pamunugama. Officers searched the premises and took the drone into custody.

Drugs and Contraband Seized

The suspects — a mother and her son — were taken into custody along with a significant haul of contraband. Items recovered and placed under police custody include:

480 milligrams of heroin

24 empty barrels used in the illegal distillation of liquor

Three copper coils

Police have confirmed that investigations into the matter are continuing.