A five-year-old boy has died after falling into an unprotected agricultural well in the Sandarasgama area of Eppawala this afternoon, according to Eppawala Police.

The child has been identified as A.M. Shenal Radeesh Adhikari, who was of preschool age and had been due to begin Grade One at Eppawala Kirallogama Subodhee Maha Vidyalaya when the new school term commenced.

The boy's mother is currently employed abroad, while his father works as a daily labourer. In the mother's absence, the child had been raised under the care of his maternal grandparents.

On the afternoon of the incident, the child had accompanied his grandparents and a group of others to a cultivated plot of land. Police say he fell into an unprotected well situated near a tomato farming area.

The tragedy has drawn attention to the dangers posed by unsecured wells on agricultural land, particularly in areas where young children are present.

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