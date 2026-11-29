Sri Lanka A claimed a remarkable title victory in a gripping final that swung dramatically from one side to the other, with batsman Madushka and an unlikely last-wicket partnership ultimately proving to be the decisive factor in securing the championship.

The see-saw nature of the contest kept spectators on the edge of their seats throughout, as momentum shifted repeatedly before the stunning late-order heroics finally settled the outcome in Sri Lanka A's favour.

Madushka Leads the Charge

Madushka's contribution proved central to the victory, providing the backbone of a batting effort that at various stages appeared uncertain. His performance gave the team the platform needed to remain competitive deep into the match, even as wickets tumbled around him.

Last-Wicket Heroes

When the match appeared to be slipping away, the final wicket pair stepped up in extraordinary fashion to rescue the innings and steer Sri Lanka A over the line. The partnership, against all expectations, delivered the runs required to claim the title in what proved to be a memorable finish.

The victory is a significant milestone for Sri Lanka A, reflecting the depth of talent developing within Sri Lankan cricket and offering encouragement ahead of future international challenges. The dramatic fashion of the win will ensure this final is remembered as one of the more remarkable conclusions to a domestic cricket showpiece in recent memory.

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