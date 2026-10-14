Standard Capital Divests Stake in Struggling Paints Unit as Losses Mount

Sri Lanka's Standard Capital has moved to exit its paints subsidiary following sustained financial losses, in a strategic decision aimed at streamlining the company's portfolio and reducing exposure to an underperforming business segment.

Cutting Ties With a Troubled Operation

The Colombo-based investment company has divested its stake in the paints unit, which had been recording losses and weighing on the parent company's overall financial performance. The divestment reflects a broader trend among Sri Lankan conglomerates reassessing their business holdings in the wake of the country's prolonged economic difficulties.

Standard Capital's decision to exit the subsidiary signals a sharper focus on core operations and profitable ventures, as businesses across the island continue to navigate a challenging post-crisis economic environment.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka's manufacturing and consumer goods sectors have faced significant headwinds in recent years, including high input costs, currency pressures, and subdued domestic demand. Paint manufacturers in particular have struggled with elevated raw material prices, many of which are imported and priced in foreign currency.

For a company like Standard Capital, retaining a loss-making subsidiary in such conditions posed ongoing risks to its balance sheet, making divestment a logical course of action.

Strategic Restructuring

The exit is part of what analysts describe as a necessary restructuring exercise for companies looking to stabilise and position themselves for recovery as Sri Lanka's economy gradually rebounds. By shedding non-performing assets, firms are better placed to redirect capital and management attention toward growth areas.

Standard Capital has not publicly outlined the specific terms of the divestment, including the sale price or the identity of the acquiring party, at this stage.

The move is expected to have a positive impact on the company's financial results going forward, removing the drag caused by the paints unit's recurring losses from its consolidated accounts.