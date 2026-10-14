Sri Lanka Sets Bold Target to Drive 12% of GDP Through Digital Economy by 2030

Sri Lanka has set an ambitious national target to generate 12 percent of its gross domestic product from the digital economy by the year 2030, signalling a significant strategic push to modernise the island nation's economic foundations and reduce dependence on traditional sectors.

A Vision for Digital Transformation

The target reflects the government's growing recognition that digital industries, technology services, and innovation-driven businesses must play a central role in Sri Lanka's long-term economic recovery and growth. With the country still navigating the aftermath of its historic economic crisis, policymakers are increasingly looking to the digital sector as a sustainable engine for future prosperity.

Achieving a 12 percent contribution from the digital economy would represent a substantial leap from current levels, requiring coordinated investment in infrastructure, skills development, regulatory reform, and the fostering of a vibrant technology ecosystem across the country.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

Analysts note that realising this goal will demand concerted efforts across multiple fronts, including:

Expanding high-speed internet connectivity to rural and underserved communities

Strengthening digital literacy and technology education at all levels

Attracting foreign direct investment into the local technology sector

Supporting homegrown startups and digital entrepreneurs

Modernising government services through e-governance initiatives

Positioning Sri Lanka Regionally

The 2030 digital economy target places Sri Lanka in line with broader regional trends, as neighbouring Asian economies accelerate their own digital transitions. Countries such as India and Singapore have demonstrated how a thriving technology sector can dramatically reshape national income structures and create large-scale employment opportunities.

For Sri Lanka, the digital economy push also carries the potential to boost export earnings through IT and business process outsourcing services, areas in which the country already holds a recognised competitive foundation.

As the deadline of 2030 approaches, the effectiveness of policy implementation and private sector engagement will ultimately determine whether Sri Lanka can transform this ambitious vision into measurable economic reality.

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