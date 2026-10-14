Sri Lanka's Exports Cross $9 Billion Mark in First Half of 2026, Prime Minister Announces

Sri Lanka has recorded a landmark achievement in its trade sector, with total exports surpassing USD 9 billion during the first six months of 2026, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has announced.

A Significant Milestone for the Island's Economy

The Prime Minister's announcement signals a notable turning point for an economy that has been working to rebuild its international trade standing following years of financial turbulence. Crossing the nine-billion-dollar threshold in just half a year reflects a considerable strengthening of Sri Lanka's position in global markets.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya highlighted the figure as evidence of the country's growing economic resilience and the effectiveness of measures taken to boost export-oriented industries across multiple sectors.

A Boost for National Confidence

The strong export performance is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves, which have been a critical focus of the country's ongoing economic recovery efforts. Healthy export earnings are widely regarded as essential to maintaining stability in the Sri Lankan rupee and meeting international debt obligations.

Analysts and business leaders are likely to view the milestone as an encouraging indicator that the country's productive sectors — including apparel, tea, rubber, spices, and emerging industries — are gaining momentum on the world stage.

Further details regarding the breakdown of export categories and the key markets driving this growth are expected to be released by relevant trade and economic authorities in the coming weeks.

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