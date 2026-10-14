Sri Lanka Moves to Seek Interpol Action Against Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Authorities Set Sights on International Legal Mechanism

Sri Lankan authorities are pursuing Interpol action against Basil Rajapaksa, the former Finance Minister and a key figure in the powerful Rajapaksa political dynasty, in a significant escalation of legal proceedings against the ex-ruling family.

What This Means

Seeking Interpol involvement signals that Sri Lankan investigators are looking beyond domestic legal channels to trace and potentially secure the return of Basil Rajapaksa, who holds dual Sri Lankan and United States citizenship. An Interpol notice, particularly a Red Notice, serves as an international request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition or similar legal action.

Background

Basil Rajapaksa, younger brother of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, served as Finance Minister during a period of acute economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The country experienced its worst economic collapse in decades, leading to widespread public protests in 2022 that ultimately forced the Rajapaksa family from power. Several members of the family have faced legal scrutiny in the aftermath of that political upheaval.

Basil Rajapaksa previously served as Minister of Finance under the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration

He holds both Sri Lankan and American citizenship

Sri Lanka's 2022 economic crisis triggered mass protests that ousted the Rajapaksa government

Significance for Sri Lanka

The move to engage Interpol underscores the current government's stated commitment to pursuing accountability for those alleged to be responsible for acts of financial misconduct or abuse of power during the previous administration. If an Interpol notice is formally issued, it would mark one of the most consequential international legal steps taken against a former Sri Lankan minister in recent history.

Pursuing Interpol action represents a clear signal that Sri Lankan authorities are willing to use every available international legal tool in these investigations.

Further developments are expected as legal proceedings continue, and the matter is being closely watched by both political observers and the Sri Lankan public, many of whom suffered greatly during the economic crisis years.

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