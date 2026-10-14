Seven-Year-Old Avish Silva Creates History as First Sri Lankan to Podium at IAME Bambino Cup

A seven-year-old Sri Lankan boy has etched his name into the country's motorsport history by becoming the first Sri Lankan ever to reach the podium at the prestigious IAME Bambino Cup, a remarkable achievement that has captured the pride of the island nation.

A Young Champion Making His Mark

Avish Silva, aged just seven, accomplished what no Sri Lankan had done before him at the IAME Bambino Cup, one of the most competitive junior karting competitions in the world. The youngster's podium finish signals a bright new chapter for Sri Lankan motorsport at the international level.

The achievement is particularly significant given Avish's age, demonstrating an extraordinary level of skill, focus, and competitive maturity that rivals drivers from countries with far longer karting traditions than Sri Lanka.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan Motorsport

Sri Lanka has long sought a stronger foothold in international motorsport, and Avish's historic result offers a powerful statement that the island is capable of producing world-class talent from a remarkably young age.

The IAME Bambino Cup is widely regarded as a premier gateway competition for the youngest karting competitors, attracting talented children from across the globe and serving as a launching pad for future professional racing careers.

Avish Silva's groundbreaking podium finish is expected to inspire a new generation of young Sri Lankan motorsport enthusiasts to pursue competitive karting, and his achievement stands as a proud moment for the entire nation.