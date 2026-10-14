Prisons Department Pushes Back Against Gammanpila's Claims on Gnanasara Thera's Treatment Behind Bars

Sri Lanka's Prisons Department has firmly rejected allegations made by former Minister Udaya Gammanpila, who claimed that Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero was forcibly compelled to wear civilian attire rather than his robes while in custody.

Prison authorities categorically denied the assertions, describing them as inaccurate and misleading, and insisted that the prominent Buddhist monk had been treated in accordance with established regulations and with due respect for his religious status.

Gammanpila's Allegations

Gammanpila, a vocal political figure and former Cabinet Minister, had publicly claimed that prison officials had stripped Gnanasara Thero of his monastic robes and forced him to don civilian clothing during his detention — a claim that sparked considerable public attention given the monk's high-profile standing in Sri Lanka's religious and political landscape.

The allegations quickly drew reactions from various quarters, with supporters of the monk expressing outrage over what they described as a violation of his dignity and religious rights.

Prisons Department Responds

However, prison authorities moved swiftly to counter the narrative, maintaining that no such forced change of attire had taken place and that the department had at all times acted within the framework of the law and in a manner consistent with the monk's religious standing.

Officials stressed that the Prisons Department operates under strict guidelines and that any suggestion of deliberate mistreatment or disrespect toward an incarcerated clergy member would be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

A Controversial Figure at the Centre of Debate

Ven. Gnanasara Thero has long been one of Sri Lanka's most controversial religious figures, known for his outspoken nationalist views and his leadership of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation. He has faced legal proceedings on multiple occasions, making his treatment while in state custody a matter of recurring public and political debate.

The latest dispute underscores the sensitive intersection of religion, politics, and the justice system in Sri Lanka, where the treatment of Buddhist clergy commands significant public scrutiny and carries considerable political weight.

As of now, no independent verification of either side's claims has been made public, and it remains to be seen whether the matter will be formally investigated or escalate further in the political arena.

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