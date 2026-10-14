President Dissanayake Sets Timeline for Key Economic Reform Legislation on SOEs and Investments

Government Moves to Overhaul State Enterprise and Investment Legal Framework

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has revealed a timeline for the introduction of new legislation governing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and foreign and domestic investments, signalling the government's commitment to pushing ahead with long-awaited economic reforms.

New Laws in the Pipeline

The President's announcement indicates that the government is preparing to move forward with a structured legislative agenda aimed at modernising the country's economic architecture. The planned laws are expected to address longstanding concerns around the governance and accountability of state enterprises, as well as creating a more predictable and transparent environment for investors.

Sri Lanka's SOE sector has been a persistent drain on public finances, with several key enterprises accumulating significant losses over the years. Reforming the legal framework that governs these entities has been identified as a critical step in stabilising the country's fiscal position and restoring confidence among international creditors and investors.

Investor Confidence at Stake

The proposed investment-related legislation is seen as particularly important at a time when Sri Lanka is working to attract fresh capital inflows to support its economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis of 2022. A clear and enforceable legal framework for investments is widely regarded as a prerequisite for sustained investor confidence.

Economic analysts have long argued that without robust institutional and legal safeguards, both foreign and local investors remain hesitant to commit large-scale capital to the island's economy.

Part of Broader Reform Agenda

The legislative timeline forms part of the broader structural reform programme that the current administration has committed to, including obligations tied to Sri Lanka's ongoing engagement with the International Monetary Fund. The government is under pressure to demonstrate tangible progress on reforms as it navigates debt restructuring and seeks to rebuild macroeconomic stability.

Further details on the specific provisions and the exact parliamentary schedule for the new bills are expected to be released in the coming weeks as the government finalises its legislative roadmap.