President AKD Thanks Saudi Arabia After Supreme Court Spares Sri Lankan from Death Penalty

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following a landmark decision by the Saudi Supreme Court to set aside a death sentence against a Sri Lankan national, offering fresh hope to Sri Lankan migrant workers facing legal jeopardy abroad.

A Diplomatic Victory for Sri Lanka

The President welcomed the Saudi apex court's ruling as a significant and compassionate gesture, acknowledging the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. The decision to overturn the death penalty handed to the Sri Lankan citizen was seen as a direct result of diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Sri Lankan government at the highest levels.

President Dissanayake conveyed his personal appreciation to the Saudi Arabian authorities for the consideration extended to the Sri Lankan national, describing the outcome as a moment of immense relief for the individual's family and the wider Sri Lankan community.

A Promise to Sri Lankans Working Abroad

Beyond expressing gratitude, the President also took the opportunity to reaffirm his administration's unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of Sri Lankan citizens living and working overseas. He pledged that no Sri Lankan abroad would be left without the support of their home government when facing serious legal or humanitarian challenges.

The President vowed that his government would stand firmly by every Sri Lankan citizen overseas, regardless of the circumstances they face in foreign lands.

Sri Lanka has a significant migrant worker population in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia being one of the primary destinations. Many of these workers, particularly domestic employees, have historically faced vulnerabilities including limited legal recourse and inadequate consular support.

Strengthening Ties with Riyadh

The development is also expected to further strengthen the diplomatic relationship between Colombo and Riyadh. Saudi Arabia remains one of Sri Lanka's key partners in the region, both in terms of employment opportunities for Sri Lankan workers and as a source of remittances that contribute significantly to the island nation's economy.

The President's statement was welcomed by civil society groups and migrant worker advocacy organisations, who have long called for more proactive government intervention in cases where Sri Lankans face capital punishment or severe legal penalties abroad.

The government has not yet disclosed the full details surrounding the original case or the identity of the individual involved, but officials confirmed that the matter was handled through formal diplomatic channels between the two governments.

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