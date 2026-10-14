PM Amarasuriya Orders Two-Week Deadline to Clear Colombo's Canals and Drains Ahead of Heavy Rains

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has issued a firm directive to relevant officials, ordering them to accelerate the cleaning of Colombo's canals and drainage systems within the next two weeks, as the country braces for heightened rainfall in the weeks ahead.

Urgent Action to Prevent Flooding

The Prime Minister's instruction comes as meteorological conditions point toward an increase in precipitation across the island, raising concerns about the ability of existing drainage infrastructure to cope with heavier downpours. Blocked and poorly maintained canals have historically contributed to severe urban flooding in Colombo, causing widespread disruption to residents and businesses alike.

Dr. Amarasuriya stressed the importance of ensuring that rainwater flows freely through the city's waterways, and made clear that the clearance work must be completed within the stipulated two-week timeframe. Officials have been tasked with mobilising resources promptly to meet the deadline.

A Recurring Challenge for the Capital

Colombo's canal and drainage network has long been a subject of concern, with accumulated debris, silt, and waste regularly impeding water flow during periods of heavy rain. The resulting flooding has frequently affected low-lying communities and paralysed traffic in key parts of the city.

The Prime Minister's directive signals a proactive approach to disaster preparedness, placing the burden on authorities to act before the rains intensify rather than respond after damage has already been done.

Residents and community groups in flood-prone areas of Colombo are expected to welcome the announcement, having long called for more consistent and timely maintenance of the city's drainage infrastructure.

It remains to be seen how swiftly the relevant municipal and government bodies will mobilise to meet the Prime Minister's two-week deadline, but officials have been placed on notice that urgent action is required.