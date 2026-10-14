Mano Ganesan Calls on Sajith Premadasa to Defend Rights of Tamil and Muslim Communities Within SJB

Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) Leader and Member of Parliament Mano Ganesan has called on Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to take a firm stand in upholding the principles of equal citizenship and mutual respect within their party ranks.

The appeal follows controversial remarks attributed to senior SJB member Lakshman Kiriella, which Ganesan said were deeply troubling and demanded an urgent and direct response from the party leadership.

A Call for Accountability at the Top

Ganesan, who leads the TPA — a constituent member of the broader SJB-led opposition alliance — stressed that the values of inclusivity and equal treatment of all Sri Lankan citizens, regardless of ethnicity or religion, must not be compromised by the statements or conduct of any party member, however senior.

He directed his concerns specifically at Premadasa, urging the Opposition Leader to address the matter personally and send an unambiguous message about the standards of conduct expected within the SJB.

Remarks Touching on Tamil and Muslim Communities

The controversy centres on statements reportedly made by Kiriella that were perceived as disrespectful or dismissive towards Sri Lanka's Tamil and Muslim communities. Ganesan made clear that such remarks were inconsistent with the founding ideals of a multi-ethnic, multi-religious democratic alliance.

The TPA leader emphasised that minority communities have placed their trust in the opposition alliance with the expectation that their dignity and rights would be honoured at every level of the organisation.

Broader Implications for Opposition Unity

The episode raises questions about cohesion within the SJB-led opposition at a time when the party is seeking to build a credible electoral and political challenge. For minority community parties and their supporters, the manner in which Premadasa handles this internal dispute will be closely watched as a measure of his commitment to pluralism.

Ganesan's public intervention signals that minority political allies within the opposition are unwilling to overlook remarks they consider offensive, and that silence from the leadership would itself be interpreted as a form of endorsement.

No immediate public response from Sajith Premadasa or Lakshman Kiriella had been issued at the time of reporting.