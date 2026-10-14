Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa Continues Hospital Treatment, SLPP Confirms

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa remains in hospital and is undergoing ongoing medical treatment, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has confirmed.

The ruling party issued a statement clarifying the veteran politician's current health status, assuring the public that the former head of state is receiving appropriate care from medical professionals.

No further details regarding the nature of his condition or the expected duration of his hospital stay were disclosed by the party at this time.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent and influential political figures, served as the country's President from 2005 to 2015 and has remained a central figure within the SLPP, the party he helped establish alongside his brother, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The announcement has drawn significant public attention given Rajapaksa's enduring influence in Sri Lankan politics and his wide following across the country, particularly among the party's grassroots membership.

The SLPP is expected to provide further updates on his condition as his treatment progresses. Well-wishers from across the political spectrum have extended their wishes for his swift recovery.

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